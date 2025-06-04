Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Goyal highlights 'India Opportunity' at India-France Business Conference

Goyal highlights 'India Opportunity' at India-France Business Conference

Goyal highlighted growing confidence of French companies in India's economic story and emphasised the mutual commitment to advancing economic and trade ties while building a smarter future together

Piyush Goyal at India-France Business Conference

Goyal also addressed the India-France CEO Forum Small Group Meeting in Paris | Credit: X/@PiyushGoyal

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addressed the India-France Business Conference on Tuesday (local time), highlighting the 'India Opportunity', driven by a skilled and talented workforce and the government's commitment to ease of doing business, and how it offers promising avenue for French companies.

In a post on X, Goyal stated, "It was a pleasure to address the India-France Business Conference, which brought together several Indian and French companies. Highlighted the 'India Opportunity', driven by a skilled & talented workforce and the government's commitment to ease of doing business, and how it offers promising avenues for French companies. Encouraged companies from both sides to collaborate by building on shared interests and leveraging each other's competencies. Deeper engagement between our businesses will play a significant role in further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership."

 

He also addressed the India-France CEO Forum Small Group Meeting in Paris, along with Laurent Saint-Martin, the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad. Goyal highlighted the growing confidence of French companies in India's economic story and emphasised the mutual commitment to advancing economic and trade ties while building a smarter future together.

In a post on X, Goyal stated, "Addressed the India-France CEO Forum Small Group Meeting today in Paris along with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad @LaurentSMartin. During the interactive discussion, attended by Indian & French companies, we covered a wide range of aspects of India-France cooperation, including technology, AI, education, and startups. I further highlighted how French companies believe in the India story and how both sides are committed to advancing economic and trade relations and cultivating a smarter future together."

Piyush Goyal held a meeting with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Paris and emphasised India's commitment to help strengthen a fair, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal with Israel Economy minister Nir Barkat

Goyal, Israeli economy minister discuss boosting trade, innovation ties

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal discusses opportunities in Indian shipping sector with S'pore

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

India, US to give preferential market access to businesses, says Goyal

Premiumsteel, steel industry

India weighs 3 options as US doubles safeguard duties on steel, aluminium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Good news very soon on India-Oman free trade agreement: Piyush Goyal

"Had a productive meeting with @NOIweala, Director General of @WTO, in Paris. Emphasised India's commitment to help strengthen a fair, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system," Goyal posted on X.

In another bilateral meeting, Goyal met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Kassabi, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade, explore new investment opportunities, and deepen economic cooperation.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Saudi Arabia's counterpart on X, Goyal wrote, "Held a productive meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce H.E. @MAlKassabi. Discussed enhancing bilateral trade, exploring new investment opportunities, and strengthening our economic partnership."

Piyush Goyal held a meeting with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, Laurent Saint-Martin on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two leaders explored new avenues to enhance bilateral trade and investments and facilitate business-to-business engagement.

After his meeting with Saint-Martin, Goyal on X wrote, "Good meeting with the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, @LaurentSMartin. Explored new avenues to enhance bilateral trade and investments, and facilitate business-to-business engagement. We also reaffirmed our shared commitment to making technology a new cornerstone of the Indo-French economic partnership, especially in the context of the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation 2026."

The discussions, which took place during Goyal's three-day official visit to France, also reviewed the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, signalling a strong intent to bolster bilateral ties amidst a shared commitment to innovation and economic growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumJyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

My job is to provide multiple players in every telecom vertical: Scindia

PremiumIBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Parliamentary panel to review IBC and propose reforms for efficiency

Premiumsolar power battery storage

Battery storage PLI scheme likely to be tweaked to add more sectors

PremiumGodrej Eden Estate, a 3D-villa project in Hinjewadi, Pune

3D-printed villas: A tech-driven future for luxury housing in India

Premiumpets, dogs, pet, doggie, pet lover, pet industry

India's petcare industry booms with startups, investors, and new mindsets

Topics : Piyush Goyal Business Confidence India-France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon