Product nation: Dholera and India's quest to build factories for the world

A guided tour of the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) typically starts with a short audio-visual presentation titled “New Vision for New India”. It showcases a high-tech city of global standards that boasts 360-degree connectivity via air, rail, road, and ports.

Visualised as a showpiece manufacturing hub, this greenfield town of Gujarat has been in the making for the past many years. Now, finally, it is expecting an international airport sometime early next year, a broad-gauge railway line in the near future, and linkages with important ports such as Pipavav soon.

Located some 150 km from Ahmedabad, Dholera SIR, which