Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / LTTS, BITS Pilani, CRENS team up for R&D, skill growth in national security

LTTS, BITS Pilani, CRENS team up for R&D, skill growth in national security

Based at BITS Pilani's Hyderabad campus, CRENS will lead the collaboration, working with law enforcement, industry experts, and researchers to boost tech innovation and skill development

data centre, data security, data

LTTS and BITS Pilani will share technical infrastructure, research labs, and expertise to mutually enhance their capabilities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T Technology Services on Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with BITS Pilani and the Centre for Research and Excellence in National Security (CRENS), to drive R&D and skill development in areas critical to national security.

Hosted at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani's Hyderabad campus, CRENS will be the central hub for this collaboration, engaging with law enforcement, industry specialists, and academic researchers to drive technological innovation and comprehensive skill development.

Participation from defence experts, including former leaders from the armed forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will also be seen, a company statement said.

 

"This landmark collaboration aims to drive Research & Development (R&D), innovation, and skill development in areas critical to national security, including cybersecurity, perimeter security, digital forensics, and emerging technologies," it said.

LTTS and BITS Pilani will share technical infrastructure, research labs, and expertise to mutually enhance their capabilities.

The initiative will support startups through mentorship and incubation, provide policy advisory to national security agencies, and establish ongoing platforms for conferences, boot camps, and mentoring to address emerging security challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Google Beam preview

Google I/O: All you need to know about Beam, Google's 3D video calling tech

Google AI Ultra

Google AI Ultra subscription plan at $250/month: What's included in package

Google I/O 2025

Google introduces 'AI Mode' for agentic web search experience: How it works

Gemini features introduced at Google I/O

Google enhances Gemini AI with new audio, video, agent features: Details

Android XR at Google IO 2025

Google I/O 2025: Android XR glasses demo, partnerships, and more announced

Topics : LTTS India's R&D spending Skill development National Security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon