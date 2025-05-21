To revive manufacturing, India must focus on strengthening six key pillars

The world’s attention in the last few weeks has sharply turned to global trade, driven by the United States administration’s escalated import tariffs. These shifts have rekindled debates over economic competitiveness. For India, this poses both challenges and opportunities: While exporters may encounter higher trade barriers, there is also potential to expand their global market share. The pivotal question remains: What strategy will India adopt?

Despite its large economic size, India has struggled to integrate into manufacturing global value chains (GVCs), unlike many of its Asian peers. India’s share in global manufacturing exports has remained largely stagnant in recent years,