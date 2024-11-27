PSBs get green flag to raise Rs 25,200 cr through equity dilution in FY25

Public sector banks (PSBs) have secured approval from the finance ministry to raise Rs 25,200 crore in the current financial year (2024-25) from the equity market, according to an internal document reviewed by the Business Standard.

The move will help PSBs fund their growth and meet the regulatory requirement of 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS).

So far, the PSBs have raised Rs 8,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in FY25, according to data from Prime Database.

Of this, Punjab National Bank has raised Rs 5,000 crore with a 3.15 per cent dilution of government stake, while the