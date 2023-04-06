The banking system is headed for more trouble, says Raghuram Rajan



Rajan, who was also governor of Reserve Bank of India, said a decade of easy money and a flood of liquidity from central banks has caused an “addiction” and a fragility within the financial system as policy makers tighten policy. Raghuram Rajan — the former International Monetary Fund chief economist who predicted the global financial crisis more than a decade ago — warned that the banking system is headed for more turmoil after the rescues of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.



His comments add to warnings that the troubles at SVB and Credit Suisse are indicative of deeper underlying problems in the financial system. “I hope for the best but expect that there might be more to come, partly because some of what we saw was unexpected,” Rajan said in an interview in Glasgow. “The entire concern is that very easy money (and) high liquidity over a long period creates perverse incentives and perverse structures that become fragile when you reverse everything.”



Bank shares slumped following the crises at SVB and Credit Suisse but central banks have pushed ahead with policy tightening to rein in inflation. While IMF chief economist in 2005, Rajan gave a prescient warning on the banking sector ahead the global financial crisis in a Jackson Hole speech that prompted former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers to call him a “luddite.” Rajan, now a professor at University of Chicago Booth School of Business, also won acclaim for his handling of the Indian economy while leading its central bank from 2013 to 2016.

Also Read Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan Ex-RBI guv Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan Premature to think India will replace China in influencing growth: Rajan Ex-RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan predicts difficult year ahead for Indian economy India will grow at 7-8% next year, Rajan's views will change: Shekhawat Clean energy infrastructure may be included in harmonized master list Housing sales climb 22% in Jan-Mar; new launches rise 86%: PropTiger.com Confident of achieving wheat procurement target of 34.2 mt: Food secretary Travel tech firm OYO witnesses 167% rise in bookings for long weekend Consumer org COF seeks probe into activities of online gaming firm RARIO



“This sense that the spillover effects of monetary policy are huge and aren’t dealt with by ordinary supervision has just escaped our consciousness over the last so many years,” Rajan said. Rajan said central bankers have been given a “free ride” as policy makers rapidly reverse the ultra-accommodative stance taken in the decade following the financial crisis.