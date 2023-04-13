Railways to start using HSN codes to bring transparency in freight business

Earlier, the Railways had its own list of commodities that were ferried through self-declaration. However, many finished goods and raw materials were being wrongly declared. Since, the Railways charges separate commodity-wise rates, vendors often declare a cheaper commodity while transporting a commodity with much higher value.

“Starting this month, we have begun using HSN codes to identify commodities being transported through our network. We have begun this exercise to stop the corrupt practice of misdeclaration of goods in the freight order by private players," said a Railways official in the know.