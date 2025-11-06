Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt approves land allotment in key districts for industry

Rajasthan govt approves land allotment in key districts for industry

The state government had already announced the one-district-one-product (ODOP) policy in December 2024, the official said.


The primary beneficiaries of the ODOP policy will be the local artisans, farmers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs. Additionally, the policy will extend its benefits to associated stakeholders, including workers, traders, and exporters, he said. (Representative image)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

The Rajasthan government has approved various land allotments for  projects in Bhilwara, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Phalodi districts in a bid to boost industrialisation, according to an official.
 
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved allotment of 20.80 hectares of land in Kodiya village, in Kotdi tehsil of Bhilwara district, to Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) for the establishment of a new industrial area. Similarly, 71.59 hectares of land has been allotted in Mouza Bhakri Moulas, located in Parbatsar tehsil of Didwana-Kuchaman and 49.82 hectares of land has been approved in Hajisagar village and
LinkedIN Icon