Rajasthan govt approves land allotment in key districts for industry

The Rajasthan government has approved various land allotments for projects in Bhilwara, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Phalodi districts in a bid to boost industrialisation, according to an official.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved allotment of 20.80 hectares of land in Kodiya village, in Kotdi tehsil of Bhilwara district, to Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) for the establishment of a new industrial area. Similarly, 71.59 hectares of land has been allotted in Mouza Bhakri Moulas, located in Parbatsar tehsil of Didwana-Kuchaman and 49.82 hectares of land has been approved in Hajisagar village and