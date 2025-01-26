Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rate cut alone may not boost growth, economists tell RBI top brass

Rate cut alone may not boost growth, economists tell RBI top brass

Say durable liquidity infusion needed to reinvigorate economy; bank CEOs to meet RBI officials today

RBI rate cut
Premium

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most economists who met Reserve Bank of India (RBI) top brass including Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently as a part of pre-policy consultations told the central banks officials that a rate cut may not be enough to reinvigorate the economy, which they said needed durable liquidity infusion. 
Liquidity deficit in the banking system, measured by RBI pumping money through the liquidity adjustment facility, was Rs 3.3 trillion on Thursday, latest data shows. This deficit was the highest since January 24, 2024 when it touched Rs 3.43 trillion. 
“Banks will not cut rates, the marginal cost of fund based lending rate as
Topics : Rate cuts Rate cut Economists RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon