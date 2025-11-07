RBI's Swaminathan J urges regulators to minimise overlaps, close gaps

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said regulators can work together to minimise regulatory overlaps and close material gaps without affecting innovation.

Speaking at the Gatekeepers of Governance – Corporate Governance Summit, Swaminathan said, “The real problem may therefore arise from conflicting rules, duplicated compliance, and uncoordinated enforcement, which is avoidable. At the same time, new activities, new technologies, and new business models can fall through internal cracks. So, we do agree, both regulatory overlaps and gaps exist.”

How can regulators address gaps without stifling innovation?

“The task for regulators is to work together, minimising harmful