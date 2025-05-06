Extended call money trading hours to address liquidity mismatch: RBI paper

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposal to extend the trading hours of the call money market to 7 pm, up from the current 5 pm, is aimed at better aligning liquidity with the operational needs of real-time payment systems like NEFT and RTGS, said market participants. This recommendation seeks to address liquidity mismatches within the banking system, they said.

There have been instances when banks borrowed heavily from the RBI’s liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) and simultaneously had to park excess funds with the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at a lower rate, due to liquidity mismatches.

“We have been asking