Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / RBI faces a delicate balancing act ahead of key monetary policy meet

RBI faces a delicate balancing act ahead of key monetary policy meet

It will be important for monetary policy not to inadvertently accentuate asset price inflation, financial exuberance and the associated financial stability risks that come with it

Over the last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been resolutely focused on aligning headline consumer price inflation (CPI) to its 4 per cent target. This was both understandable and desirable. CPI inflation averaged 6 per cent for four years
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sajjid Z Chinoy
11 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been resolutely focused on aligning headline consumer price inflation (CPI) to its 4 per cent target. This was both understandable and desirable. CPI inflation averaged 6 per cent for four years – between January 2020 and December 2023 – underpinned by the dual shocks of the pandemic and the war. To preserve the sanctity of the inflation targeting framework, it was crucial that once the economy began to recover from these shocks, the central bank would double down on aligning the CPI close to the point
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Inflation RBI monetary policy committee MPC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon