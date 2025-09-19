Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI Guv Malhotra asks CCIL to look at trading, settlement beyond USD-INR

Anjali KumariSubrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said that the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) could explore the possibility of putting in place necessary infrastructure to facilitate trading and settlement services for currency pairs beyond the US dollar and rupee (USD-INR), in line with the broader objective of internationalisation of rupee.
 
CCIL currently facilitates settlement in USD-INR only.
 
RBI has been making efforts to internationalise rupee by taking a number of steps including bilateral currency arrangements, rupee trade settlement mechanism, opening of special vostro accounts, etc.
 
CCIL provides guaranteed settlement of interbank USD-INR foreign exchange trades via
