Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI's fresh liquidity measures aimed at facilitating rate transmission

RBI's fresh liquidity measures aimed at facilitating rate transmission

The RBI's active intervention in the foreign exchange market to avoid sharp decline in rupee against the dollar has been weighing on the banking system liquidity

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) fresh measures on Wednesday to infuse approximately ₹1.87 trillion liquidity ahead of the financial year-end squeeze indicate its intent to shift the system into surplus so that there is transmission of policy rates. Interest rates have remained elevated in certain segments despite the 25 basis points (bps) repo rate cut in February due to tight liquidity.
 
The RBI announced open market operation (OMO) auctions to purchase government securities worth ₹1 trillion in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each on March 12 and March 18. Additionally, it announced a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction for $10
Topics : Reserve Bank of India open market operations Liquidity

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon