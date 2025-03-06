RBI's fresh liquidity measures aimed at facilitating rate transmission

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) fresh measures on Wednesday to infuse approximately ₹1.87 trillion liquidity ahead of the financial year-end squeeze indicate its intent to shift the system into surplus so that there is transmission of policy rates. Interest rates have remained elevated in certain segments despite the 25 basis points (bps) repo rate cut in February due to tight liquidity.

The RBI announced open market operation (OMO) auctions to purchase government securities worth ₹1 trillion in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each on March 12 and March 18. Additionally, it announced a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction for $10