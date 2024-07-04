Business Standard
RBI to hold meeting with MSME associations ahead of Budget FY25

According to RBI data, the share of outstanding bank credit to MSMEs in FY24 was only 28 per cent of the total credit to the industry segment, with the remaining 72 per cent going to large enterprises

Harsh Kumar
Jul 04 2024

Ahead of the Union Budget FY25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled a meeting with several Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) associations on Monday to understand their needs.

“The MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, playing a crucial role in economic growth, employment generation, and technological advancement. It has been decided to conduct a meeting with heads of MSME associations to further understand the requirements of MSMEs,” RBI said in an email sent to MSME associations. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the email.

Jul 04 2024







