RBI to hold meeting with MSME associations ahead of Budget FY25

Ahead of the Union Budget FY25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled a meeting with several Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) associations on Monday to understand their needs.

“The MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, playing a crucial role in economic growth, employment generation, and technological advancement. It has been decided to conduct a meeting with heads of MSME associations to further understand the requirements of MSMEs,” RBI said in an email sent to MSME associations. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the email.

