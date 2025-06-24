RBI to conduct seven-day VRRR auction on Friday to mop up liquidity

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a 7-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth Rs 1 trillion on Friday to absorb excess liquidity. In view of the persisting liquidity surplus in the banking system, which has resulted in the weighted average call rate (WACR) trading below the policy repo rate, the(RBI) has announced a 7-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth Rs 1 trillion on Friday to absorb excess liquidity.

“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on Friday, June 27,” the central bank said in a statement.

“Further, on a review of evolving liquidity conditions, it has been