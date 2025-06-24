Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI to conduct seven-day VRRR auction on Friday to mop up liquidity

RBI to conduct seven-day VRRR auction on Friday to mop up liquidity

The average liquidity surplus in the system over the past two weeks-reflected by the daily absorption by the RBI-was around Rs 2.5 trillion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The weighted average call rate settled at 5.27 per cent on Tuesday. The repo rate currently stands at 5.50 per cent. (| Image: Bloomberg)

Anjali Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

In view of the persisting liquidity surplus in the banking system, which has resulted in the weighted average call rate (WACR) trading below the policy repo rate, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a 7-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth Rs 1 trillion on Friday to absorb excess liquidity.
 
“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on Friday, June 27,” the central bank said in a statement.
 
“Further, on a review of evolving liquidity conditions, it has been
