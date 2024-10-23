Business Standard
RBI to meet private bank boards on November 18 to discuss governance

This will be 2nd meeting of its kind

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
(Photo: Reuters)

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called for a meeting with the boards of private banks on November 18 in Mumbai. Another meeting with state-run banks is expected later.

The interaction next month will be the second-of-its-kind with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, deputy governors, and executive directors in the Department of Regulation, Department of Supervision, and Enforcement Department.

The maiden conference of directors of state-run banks and private banks was held on May 22, 2023 in New Delhi and May 29, 2023 in Mumbai.

While the agenda for the meeting has not yet been circulated, senior
Topics : RBI Private banks Banking Industry

