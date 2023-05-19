RBI's Rs 87,416-cr surplus provides a welcome fiscal boost for Centre

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to transfer Rs 87,416 crore as surplus for the current financial year (FY24) will provide a welcome fiscal boost to the Centre.
The amount, decided at the RBI’s board meeting on Friday, which will be counted as part of the Centre’s non-tax revenue for FY24, is 82 per cent more than the combined target for surplus from the RBI and state-owned banks and financial institutions of Rs 48,000 crore.
Provided all other Budget assumptions, including tax revenues, expenditure and projected nominal GDP, remain unchanged, just the surplus from the RBI would take the Centre’s FY24 fiscal deficit to Rs 16.99 trillion or 5.6 per cent of GDP, compared with Rs 17.87 trillion or the budgeted 5.9 per cent of GDP, our calculations show.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or