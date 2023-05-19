close

RBI's Rs 87,416-cr surplus provides a welcome fiscal boost for Centre

This is not the first time that the RBI has paid a windfall surplus to the Centre

Arup Roychoudhury New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to transfer Rs 87,416 crore as surplus for the current financial year (FY24) will provide a welcome fiscal boost to the Centre.
The amount, decided at the RBI’s board meeting on Friday, which will be counted as part of the Centre’s non-tax revenue for FY24, is 82 per cent more than the combined target for surplus from the RBI and state-owned banks and financial institutions of Rs 48,000 crore.
Provided all other Budget assumptions, including tax revenues, expenditure and projected nominal GDP, remain unchanged, just the surplus from the RBI would take the Centre’s FY24 fiscal deficit to Rs 16.99 trillion or 5.6 per cent of GDP, compared with Rs 17.87 trillion or the budgeted 5.9 per cent of GDP, our calculations show.
First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

