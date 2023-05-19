RBI's Rs 87,416-cr surplus provides a welcome fiscal boost for Centre

Provided all other Budget assumptions, including tax revenues, expenditure and projected nominal GDP, remain unchanged, just the surplus from the RBI would take the Centre’s FY24 fiscal deficit to Rs 16.99 trillion or 5.6 per cent of GDP, compared with Rs 17.87 trillion or the budgeted 5.9 per cent of GDP, our calculations show.

The amount, decided at the RBI’s board meeting on Friday, which will be counted as part of the Centre’s non-tax revenue for FY24, is 82 per cent more than the combined target for surplus from the RBI and state-owned banks and financial institutions of Rs 48,000 crore.