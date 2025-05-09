Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation to slid further to 3% in Apr; easing room for RBI rate cut

Retail inflation to slid further to 3% in Apr; easing room for RBI rate cut

In March, retail inflation stood at 3.34 per cent- the lowest since August 2019

Retail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remainin
Premium

The National Statistics Office (NSO) will release the April CPI data on Monday.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation is likely to have cooled further in April, remaining below the 4 per cent target of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the third consecutive month.
 
The decline in inflation is expected on account of easing prices across various goods categories, especially food items. 
 
This potentially opens another window for the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) to consider further repo rate cuts in its upcoming bi-monthly review meeting in June. 
 
In March, retail inflation stood at 3.34 per cent — the lowest since August 2019.
 
The National Statistics Office (NSO) will release the
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Inflation rise April retail inflation retail inflation Consumer Price Index RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon