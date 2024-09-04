Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Revamped strategy for India's fiscal architecture in post-pandemic times

Revamped strategy for India's fiscal architecture in post-pandemic times

India's post-pandemic fiscal architecture should be anchored in debt and be holistic (encompassing Centre and states), dynamic (responsive to changing macro conditions), and conservative

The pandemic upended fiscal dynamics all around the world. The sheer quantum of the shock alongside the realisation in many advanced economies that their fiscal response after the 2008 crisis was initially inadequate and subsequently pro-cyclical, de
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sajjid Z Chinoy
12 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
The pandemic upended fiscal dynamics all around the world. The sheer quantum of the shock alongside the realisation in many advanced economies that their fiscal response after the 2008 crisis was initially inadequate and subsequently pro-cyclical, deepening the hysteresis, meant advanced economies went all-in this time. Lacking “exorbitant privilege,” emerging markets were more constrained.

Yet, public debt surged around the world in the pandemic. To be sure, high inflation and catch-up growth of the last few years has partially reversed some of the increase. But, as the dust settles, policymakers must contend with much higher levels of public

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon