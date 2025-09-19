R&I Japan upgrades India's credit rating to BBB+ with stable outlook

Japanese credit rating agency Rating and Investment Information (R&I) on Friday upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by a notch to BBB+ from BBB with a stable outlook, citing the country’s demographic dividend, robust domestic demand and sound government policies.
“Despite the uncertainties surrounding the global economic environment, India’s economy can be expected to maintain firm growth thanks to the economic structures driven by domestic demand and the policies of the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” R&I said in a press statement.
This is India’s third rating upgrade by a sovereign credit rating agency this year, following S&P’s upgrade to BBB from BBB- in August 2025 and Morningstar DBRS’ upgrade to BBB from BBB (low) in May 2025.
Noting that India remains among the world’s best-performing economies, S&P Global Ratings had said, “The upgrade of India reflects its buoyant economic growth, against the backdrop of an enhanced monetary policy environment that anchors inflationary expectations.”
R&I said that while the increase in US tariffs on India to 50 per cent may pose a risk to the economic outlook, India’s economy is mainly driven by domestic factors and its dependence on exports to the US is not high. The agency also took note of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, which reduced the slabs to two from four.
Also Read
“While the tax change will result in revenue losses due to tax rate reduction, the negative impact will likely be offset to some extent by the stimulation of private consumption,” R&I said.
The agency projected that India’s GDP growth rate will remain in the mid-6 per cent range from FY2026 onwards, supported by population growth, income catch-up effects, public investment and government economic policies.
R&I also noted that the government had made progress in reducing the fiscal deficit at a moderate pace and the debt ratio is likely to fall.
“While the government has been increasing capital expenditures, it has managed to reduce the fiscal deficit thanks to the tax revenue increase backed by strong domestic demand as well as the cut in subsidies,” it said.
The government has set a target of reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY2026.
The agency emphasised that India needs to accelerate economic growth to achieve its goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047.
“Eyes are on the government’s moves to see whether it will be able to upgrade the economic growth structure while tackling social issues such as poverty and unemployment, alongside fiscal consolidation,” R&I said.