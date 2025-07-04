Friday, July 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / India Ratings removes IndusInd Bank from Rating Watch negative status

India Ratings removes IndusInd Bank from Rating Watch negative status

India Ratings removes IndusInd Bank from "Rating Watch with Negative Implications" status, but maintains a negative outlook due to concerns over accounting discrepancies and internal controls

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank is expected to report moderate profitability, with a return on assets (ROA) around one per cent (compared to an average of 1.8 per cent over FY23-FY24) in the near- to medium term.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Ratings has removed troubled private sector bank IndusInd Bank from “Rating Watch with Negative Implications” status and affirmed the “AA+” rating for the lender's debt instruments.
 
However, the rating agency maintained a negative outlook on these instruments, reflecting concerns arising from the bank reporting multiple accounting discrepancies totalling ₹4,920 crore in FY25 and weak internal controls.
 
On 20 March 2025, India Ratings had placed the debt instruments on “Rating Watch with Negative Implications” after the bank made disclosures regarding discrepancies in its derivatives account balances portfolio and the adverse impact on its net worth.
 
While announcing results for Q4FY25, the bank management had stated that it had proactively taken incremental provisions for the irregularities and conservatively created liquidity worth ₹62,000 crore through a run-down in the corporate book.
   
The rating agency, in a statement, said that while these steps provided comfort with respect to any immediate short-term liquidity requirements, concerns regarding the stability of the franchise would continue in the near- to medium-term. 

Also Read

NSE

Nifty Sept rejig: IndiGo, Max Health to replace Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd submits MD & CEO candidate list to RBI before 30 June deadline

markets

PSBs, Oil & Gas stocks boost benchmarks in 4th straight upday; SMIDs gain

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI deepens scrutiny of bank board meetings and governance practices

BSE, stock market, sensex

Trent, BEL to see $700 million inflows on Sensex rejig; VMM tops FTSE flows

 
With the prospective change in the senior leadership of the bank, the strategy could also be calibrated on key aspects such as loan growth targets and the presence in certain business segments.
 
A constant focus on improving the quality of the liability franchise is also likely to have a bearing on the credit selection and the margin profile of the bank going ahead, India Ratings said.
 
IndusInd Bank is expected to report moderate profitability, with a return on assets (ROA) around one per cent (compared to an average of 1.8 per cent over FY23-FY24) in the near- to medium term. This is largely due to negative carry from excess liquidity that the bank is likely to maintain on its balance sheet through FY26, repricing of liabilities, and a higher share of secured assets on an incremental basis.
 
Moreover, sustained operating expenses for a higher retail asset focus and the creation of contingent provisions, with the existing ₹1,325 crore getting absorbed in Q4FY25, are also likely to put pressure on the ROA in the near- to medium-term. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 47.1 per cent in FY24 and 60 per cent in FY25, it added.

More From This Section

Consumers seeking commercial credit from UCBs have a comparatively higher share of low-risk profile at 31 per cent in FY25 compared to public-sector banks at 24 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)

UCBs see growth in outstanding credit portfolio due to demand, wider reach

Premiumbank, banks

From BoB to Indian Bank, PSBs report double-digit credit growth in Q1

Premiumbanking, fintech, artificial intelligence

AI in currency: How it is quietly rewriting the rules of modern banking

PremiumState Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

State Bank of India at 70: Tracing the journey of India's biggest lender

Premiumbank banks banking

Saraswat Bank approaches RBI to acquire New India Cooperative Bank

Topics : IndusInd Bank India Ratings Rating agencies Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon