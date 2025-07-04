India Ratings removes IndusInd Bank from Rating Watch negative status

India Ratings has removed troubled private sector bank IndusInd Bank from “Rating Watch with Negative Implications” status and affirmed the “AA+” rating for the lender's debt instruments.
However, the rating agency maintained a negative outlook on these instruments, reflecting concerns arising from the bank reporting multiple accounting discrepancies totalling ₹4,920 crore in FY25 and weak internal controls.
On 20 March 2025, India Ratings had placed the debt instruments on “Rating Watch with Negative Implications” after the bank made disclosures regarding discrepancies in its derivatives account balances portfolio and the adverse impact on its net worth.
While announcing results for Q4FY25, the bank management had stated that it had proactively taken incremental provisions for the irregularities and conservatively created liquidity worth ₹62,000 crore through a run-down in the corporate book.
The rating agency, in a statement, said that while these steps provided comfort with respect to any immediate short-term liquidity requirements, concerns regarding the stability of the franchise would continue in the near- to medium-term.
With the prospective change in the senior leadership of the bank, the strategy could also be calibrated on key aspects such as loan growth targets and the presence in certain business segments.
A constant focus on improving the quality of the liability franchise is also likely to have a bearing on the credit selection and the margin profile of the bank going ahead, India Ratings said.
IndusInd Bank is expected to report moderate profitability, with a return on assets (ROA) around one per cent (compared to an average of 1.8 per cent over FY23-FY24) in the near- to medium term. This is largely due to negative carry from excess liquidity that the bank is likely to maintain on its balance sheet through FY26, repricing of liabilities, and a higher share of secured assets on an incremental basis.
Moreover, sustained operating expenses for a higher retail asset focus and the creation of contingent provisions, with the existing ₹1,325 crore getting absorbed in Q4FY25, are also likely to put pressure on the ROA in the near- to medium-term. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 47.1 per cent in FY24 and 60 per cent in FY25, it added.