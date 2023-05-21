close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rs 2,000 notes in only 3-5% ATMs even as CRMs continue to accept them

Banks' 'switch off' withdrawals; No need to full form to exchange; CRMs continue to accept deposits

Manojit Saha Mumbai
A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

The ATMs which would still have the Rs 2,000 note are primarily in the metro cities where withdrawals are very high.

3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes, banks have asked the automated teller machine operators to withdraw such notes from the cash dispensing machines. According to top ATM industry officials, only 3-5% of the 260,000 machines, including white label ATMs (WLA), still have these notes.
Banks and ATM operators have disabled dispensing of Rs 2,000 notes from the cash dispensers immediately after the RBI circular on Friday.
“There are ATMs which only dispense cash. And there are cash recycling machines (CRM) which even accept cash,” said a top official of a firm that manages and deploys ATMs.
Or

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Formal job creation up second year on trot, hits 4-yr high, shows EPFO data

Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar

India plans start-up exchange programme with Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan

Public sector banks' total profit crosses Rs 1 trn-mark in 2022-23

Topics : RBI ATMs White label ATM

First Published: May 21 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Rs 2,000 notes in only 3-5% ATMs even as CRMs continue to accept them

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
6 min read

Formal job creation up second year on trot, hits 4-yr high, shows EPFO data

Photo: Freepik
3 min read
Premium

Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar

oil refinery, oil, gas
4 min read

India plans start-up exchange programme with Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan

startups
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read

State Bank of India sets Rs 2,000 currency note exchange cap at Rs 20,000

SBI
2 min read

Centre likely to push ECGC IPO to next year amid global uncertainties

IPO
2 min read
Premium

Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar

oil refinery, oil, gas
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon