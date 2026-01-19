SME chatroom: Para 4.15 of FTP vs ANF 7A - Procedure defeats policy intent

?- The relevant part of Para 7.01(a) says that supply of goods as specified in Paragraph 7.02 below shall be regarded as ‘deemed exports’, provided goods are manufactured in India. Thus, supply of services outside the purview of ‘deemed exports’. The DGFT Policy Circular no. 32 dated August 20, 1998, clarifies that, if within the scope of work for turnkey civil construction project, supply of goods is also included, then supply of such goods shall be entitled for deemed exports benefits, if otherwise admissible. However, the services portion of civil construction work, even in turnkey project, would not be eligible for deemed export benefits.

We have obtained advance authorisation for deemed exports, under which, we intend to import duty free, only 2 of our 4 inputs. We have already paid imported stocks of the other 2 inputs. Can we claim drawback of the duty paid on the inputs under Para 4.15 of FTP?

?- For claim of duty drawback, the application form ANF-7A requires you to give a declaration prescribed at Annexure-II of the said form ANF-7A stating “we also certify that we have not issued any Advance Authorisation/Duty Free Import Authorisation in respect of the aforesaid supply of goods and have not availed any benefit thereon”. In my opinion, such a declaration should be called for only where the claims for drawback are all industry rates, and not where claims in accordance with the said Para 4.15. I think DGFT should look into the matter and clarify the matter, as the benefits given by the FTP are being denied through a declaration prescribed in the drawback application form.

We refer to the DGFT Trade Notice no. 20/2015-16 dated January 2, 2026, which says that the Interest Subvention for pre- and post-shipment Export Credit intervention under the Export Promotion Mission – Niryat Protsahan is hereby launched with immediate effect. Our bankers, however, say that they have no instructions to that effect. What is the correct position?