SGBs set to power agri-solar, green H2, and metro rail projects

Energy infra ministries have sought Rs 32,000 crore for funding green energy, energy transition and transit-development projects through sovereign green bonds (SGBs).

“In the Budget estimates for 2024-25, ministries have proposed fund requirements of Rs 32,061 crore under schemes eligible for funding through SGBs. However, the actual amount to be raised through issuance of SGBs in FY25 will be decided / notified separately,” stated the Union Budget’s expenditure profile documents.

The largest share has been submitted by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), which would finance the PM Kusum scheme, National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM)