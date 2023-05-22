Spinning mills suffering loss of Rs 20-25 per kg of yarn: Industry body

The industry body said that due to the sustained demand recession during the past three years, first due to the Covid pandemic and now due to th

According to Tamilnadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA), over the past several months, bank interest rates have gradually risen from 7.75 per cent to 10.75 per cent, increasing the cost of yarn production by Rs 5 to Rs 6 per kg. The recent hike in Tamil Nadu electricity tariffs, current consumption charges, maximum demand charges, peak-hour charges and other indirect charges have added to the woes of the units, which are now seeking relief from the Central Government.