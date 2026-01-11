Statsguru: 'Gigification' of Indian economy and the future of work
What is often framed as flexible employment increasingly resembles regular work, raising questions around hours, pay and working conditions
Shikha ChaturvediJayant Pankaj
Recent protests by sections of gig workers across the country have drawn attention to the significance of platform work in India’s labour market. What is often framed as flexible employment increasingly resembles regular work, raising questions around hours, pay and working conditions.