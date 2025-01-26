Statsguru: India does not collect more taxes than its peers, data shows

India doesn’t collect more taxes than its peers. The Budget is reported to be exploring plans to ease the tax burden on individuals. A cross-country comparison shows India’s taxes are not unusually high (Chart 1).

Income-tax collections are higher than at any point on record going back to at least 1979-80. These taxes, primarily paid by individuals, were equivalent to 3.35 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023-24. This is higher than corporation tax, which was 3.12 per cent, aided by a 2019 government move lowering rates to encourage investment (Chart 2).