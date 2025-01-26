Business Standard

Statsguru: India does not collect more taxes than its peers, data shows

Statsguru: India does not collect more taxes than its peers, data shows

India has lower govt revenues than peers

Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

India doesn’t collect more taxes than its peers. The Budget is reported to be exploring plans to ease the tax burden on individuals. A cross-country comparison shows India’s taxes are not unusually high (Chart 1). 
 
Income-tax collections are higher than at any point on record going back to at least 1979-80. These taxes, primarily paid by individuals, were equivalent to 3.35 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023-24. This is higher than corporation tax, which was 3.12 per cent, aided by a 2019 government move lowering rates to encourage investment (Chart 2). 
Topics : Income tax collection India GDP Union Budget Indian Economy StatsGuru

