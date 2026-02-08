Statsguru: India's Cloud push hits a waterwall as data centres expand
India's data centre capacity has risen sharply over the past five years, reflecting accelerating investment momentum
Shikha Chaturvedi
The Budget has proposed a tax holiday until 2047 for foreign firms offering global cloud services from India-based data centres, a move expected to attract up to $200 billion in investment. By reclassifying cloud infrastructure as core infrastructure and compute as capital, the Budget signals a long-term bet on India becoming a global digital factory. But the physical footprint of this expansion is colliding with a hard constraint: water and energy.
Topics : Cloud services Data centre Water crisis