Statsguru: Rising food prices in India spoil the taste of platter

Following the monetary policy committee meeting last week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that India’s inflation targeting could not ignore the “pressures” of food inflation.



Food prices and agriculture output faced disruptions in 2022-23 (FY23) and FY24 largely due to fallouts from climate change and unpredictable monsoon. As a result, the average food inflation in the country almost doubled from 3.8 per cent in FY22 to 6.6 per cent in FY23, before spiking to 7.5 per cent in FY24.



In June, food inflation was at its highest rate since December at 9.36 per