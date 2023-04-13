close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sunak, Modi to expedite progress on India-UK FTA: Downing Street

The leaders reflected on the close friendship between the two countries, and agreed great progress was being made on the 2030 UK-India Roadmap," a Downing Street spokesperson said

Press Trust of India London
Exports, global exports, supply chain

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and agreed to expedite progress to resolve outstanding issues in the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

In a readout of the call between the two leaders, Downing Street said that Sunak reiterated his condemnation of the unacceptable violence outside the Indian High Commission in London last month and updated Modi on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian diplomatic staff.

The leaders agreed to follow up their discussions at the G7 meeting in Japan next month and the G20 Summit being hosted by India later in the year.

The leaders reflected on the close friendship between the two countries, and agreed great progress was being made on the 2030 UK-India Roadmap," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"Discussing ongoing negotiations on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement, the leaders reflected on the huge opportunities a deal would offer to Indian and British businesses and consumers. Both agreed to direct their teams to expedite progress to resolve outstanding issues and ensure a world-leading deal that would see both economies thrive, the spokesperson said.

With reference to an attack by pro-Khalistan separatists at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, the spokesperson said that the British Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of the unacceptable violence outside the Indian High Commission in London.

Also Read

British PM Rishi Sunak committed to FTA with India, says Downing Street

What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?

Committed to working quickly on UK-India free trade agreement: Rishi Sunak

FTAs and their discontents: Do free trade agreements benefit India?

UK PM Rishi Sunak, family to move back to smaller flat at 10 Downing Street

Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

Exports contract most in nearly 3 years in March; trade gap swells

Next round of India-UK free trade agreement talks from April 24

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 trillion in 2022-23

He stressed that extremism had no place in the UK and updated on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian High Commission staff, the Downing Street spokesperson said.

The leaders shared their best wishes to those celebrating Vaisakhi in the UK and India tomorrow. Both looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 in Japan next month, as well as at the G20 in India later this year, the spokesperson added.

The phone call came against the backdrop of a media report earlier this week that claimed that India had halted the FTA negotiations with the UK until it sees tougher action against pro-Khalistan groups behind the attack on the Indian High Commission in London last month. The reports had been swiftly denied on both sides.

Both the UK and India are committed to delivering an ambitious and mutually beneficial FTA and concluded the latest round of trade talks last month, said a UK Department for Business and Trade spokesperson.

According to official UK government statistics, the India-UK bilateral trading relationship was worth GBP 34 billion in 2022 growing by GBP 10 billion in one year.

These statistics are expected to be dramatically enhanced with a successful FTA.

Topics : Rishi Sunak | Narendra Modi | India UK relation | Free Trade Agreements

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MeitY holds a meeting with state IT secys on Digital India initiatives

On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns
2 min read

At $11 bn exports , India to become global mobile device leader: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
3 min read

Consensus on definition of global challenges essential for MDB: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
1 min read

India's economic growth projected to decelerate to 6% in 2023: UN

Indian economy, economic slowdown
5 min read
Premium

DPIIT to raise startups' concerns on 'fair market value' with FinMin

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

India's March retail inflation eases to 5.66%, lowest since December 2021

Inflation
2 min read

Retail inflation falls to 15-month low in March on easing price pressure

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India's industrial production rises 5.6% in February vs 5.2% in January

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Govt committed to reforms for a stronger India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

RBI to extend rate pause through year-end, likely done hiking: Poll

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon