close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 trillion in 2022-23

As per the data, gross direct tax collections also witnessed a massive 173 per cent rise to Rs 19,68,780 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 7,21,604 crore in 2013-14

IANS New Delhi
Tax collections

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Net direct tax collections have risen by a huge 160 per cent to Rs 16,61,428 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 6,38,596 crore in 2013-14, according to time series data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

As per the data, gross direct tax collections also witnessed a massive 173 per cent rise to Rs 19,68,780 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 7,21,604 crore in 2013-14.

Direct tax buoyancy, at 2.52 in 2021-22, was the highest ever recorded over the last 15 years, official sources said, adding that direct tax to GDP ratio increased from 5.62 per cent in 2013-14 to 5.97 per cent in 2021-22.

Cost of collections though has come down from 0.57 per cent of total collections in 2013-14 to 0.53 per cent of total collection in 2021-22, the data indicated.

Also Read

Dec 2022 GST collections stand at Rs 1.49 trillion, shows govt data

Gross direct tax collections up by 30% at Rs 10.93 trn in current fiscal

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

Centre confident of meeting fiscal deficit target for FY23: Report

Tax collections up by 29.66%, to enable govt roll out tax reforms

P-notes investment dips to Rs 88,398 cr in Feb amid higher valuation of mkt

China's share in India's import basket declines to 13.79% in FY23: Govt

Direct tax mop up skyrockets 173% to over Rs 19.68 trillion in 10 years

Railways to start using HSN codes to bring transparency in freight business

India's trade deficit widens to $19.73 bn, exports rose 6% to $447 bn

Topics : direct tax collection | Finance Ministry

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's merchandise trade deficit in March stood at $13.7 billion

trade, trade deals
1 min read

India's exports rise 6% to $447 bn in 2022-23, imports up 16.5% at $714 bn

services exports
1 min read
Premium

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies
2 min read

India, Italy for achieving balanced, fair Indo-EU free trade agreement

rupee trade
3 min read

Firms with Rs 100 cr turnover have to upload e-invoices within 7 days

GST
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

India's March retail inflation eases to 5.66%, lowest since December 2021

Inflation
2 min read

Retail inflation falls to 15-month low in March on easing price pressure

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India's industrial production rises 5.6% in February vs 5.2% in January

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Govt committed to reforms for a stronger India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

RBI to extend rate pause through year-end, likely done hiking: Poll

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon