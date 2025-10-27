Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Tackling the tax gridlock-II: Why income-tax cases drag on in high courts

Tackling the tax gridlock-II: Why income-tax cases drag on in high courts

The second of a two-part series on tax litigation looks at the time it takes for high courts to wind up cases

Tax
premium

The GSTAT is an appellate body for GST matters which is expected to have a phased rollout from October. | File Image

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When the Karnataka High Court disposed of a tax case against Texas Instruments in 2020 the ruling could not have come a day sooner for the American chipmaker. It took the court no fewer than 3,403 days to pass its ruling. 
That the resolution of the case —the ruling went in favour of the multinational — took nearly 10 years is not unusual in India.  There were 14,858 cases  that took 10-15 years to resolve across high courts, shows a Business Standard analysis of a database of over 320,000 tax disputes filed between 2000 and 2021 across 23 out of
Topics : Income tax collection High Court tax litigation
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon