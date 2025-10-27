Tackling the tax gridlock-II: Why income-tax cases drag on in high courts

When the Karnataka High Court disposed of a tax case against Texas Instruments in 2020 the ruling could not have come a day sooner for the American chipmaker. It took the court no fewer than 3,403 days to pass its ruling.

That the resolution of the case —the ruling went in favour of the multinational — took nearly 10 years is not unusual in India. There were 14,858 cases that took 10-15 years to resolve across high courts, shows a Business Standard analysis of a database of over 320,000 tax disputes filed between 2000 and 2021 across 23 out of