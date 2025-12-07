Telangana: Young, hungry & restless in the bold chase for global capital

It is India’s youngest state, formed only in 2014. Still in the investment race, Telangana has become one of the most sought-after destinations for domestic and international investors. The state has attracted around ₹2.71 trillion worth of investments in the past two years, competing with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, and emerging as one of the most preferred destinations in South India.

One major advantage the state highlights compared to its rivals is its fast-track clearances. A core team from all departments constantly works with investors to ensure approvals within 15 days through its platform, the Telangana Industrial