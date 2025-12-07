Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Telangana: Young, hungry & restless in the bold chase for global capital

Telangana: Young, hungry & restless in the bold chase for global capital

India's youngest state courts big money with speed, sweeteners, and swagger, positioning itself as South India's challenger in the bold chase for global capital

Revanth Reddy
premium

The Reddy government is also facing strong opposition from Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao on investment issues.

Shine Jacob Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is India’s youngest state, formed only in 2014. Still in the investment race, Telangana has become one of the most sought-after destinations for domestic and international investors. The state has attracted around ₹2.71 trillion worth of investments in the past two years, competing with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, and emerging as one of the most preferred destinations in South India.
 
One major advantage the state highlights compared to its rivals is its fast-track clearances. A core team from all departments constantly works with investors to ensure approvals within 15 days through its platform, the Telangana Industrial
Topics : Telangana Investments in India Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon