Telecom tariffs likely to see more hikes in long road to Rs 300 Arpu

On Friday, as Reliance Industries announced its financial results for the June quarter, its telecom business stood out for its double-digit growth both in revenue and net profit, beating the Street forecast. Reliance Jio also emerged as the biggest telecom data company.



But its Arpu, or monthly average revenue per user, which captures the financial health and promise of a telecom service provider (telco), remained flat at Rs 181.7 for the fourth consecutive quarter. The telecom industry leader is now looking at improving Arpu over the next few quarters because of recent tariff increases.



The Jio scenario