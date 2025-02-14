Trump's reciprocal tax plan sets off alarm bells amid global trade war buzz

The move by the United States President Donald Trump to impose ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on a ‘country-by-country’ basis is set to trigger a global trade war, according to officials watching this space. While the plan on reciprocal tariffs, unveiled by Trump on Thursday ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in White House, was meant to narrow America’s long-standing trade deficit in goods and bolster economic and national security, experts pointed out that such a policy would violate the global trade norms of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

