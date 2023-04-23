UK likely to be under pressure on non-tariff barriers in FTA: Panel

Amid the ongoing negotiations with India for a trade agreement, the United Kingdom (UK) may be under pressure to give ground on non-tariff barriers and standards in order to secure market access for its businesses, a UK Parliament committee has warned.
This is because tariffs in India are higher compared to the UK.
As much as 60 per cent of Indian exports to the country are already tariff free, while only three per cent of UK exports to India are tariff free.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or