UK likely to be under pressure on non-tariff barriers in FTA: Panel

As much as 60 per cent of Indian exports to the country are already tariff free, while only three per cent of UK exports to India are tariff free

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
trade, trade deals
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Amid the ongoing negotiations with India for a trade agreement, the United Kingdom (UK) may be under pressure to give ground on non-tariff barriers and standards in order to secure market access for its businesses, a UK Parliament committee has warned.
This is because tariffs in India are higher compared to the UK.
As much as 60 per cent of Indian exports to the country are already tariff free, while only three per cent of UK exports to India are tariff free.
FTA India UK relation India UK International trade

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

