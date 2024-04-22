Business Standard
Upgraded National Career Service portal to give job market a fillip

May leverage AI, ML to make it more efficient; launch in 6-8 mths

The Centre plans to upgrade the nine-year-old National Career Service (NCS) portal to link millions of youths with prospective employers in a bid to prepare a future-ready workforce, two government officials said.
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shreya NandiShiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

The ministry of labour and employment, which is working on the upgraded version of the portal — NCS 2.0 — plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to make it more efficient.

The launch may take six-nine months, one of the officials cited above told Business Standard.

Apart from that, the upgraded version of NCS will have micro sites for states and districts. 

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

