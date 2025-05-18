US-China tariff truce: Indian shippers see cargo rush, freight rates surge

After the United States (US) administration announced a 90-day pause on the tariff war with China last week, Indian shippers are facing the risk of being caught in disruption in global supply chains because Chinese goods are seeing an evacuation rush.

“The US-China announcement on the temporary lowering of tariffs fired the starting gun for shippers to rush as many imports as they can during the 90-day window of opportunity. There is no time to waste for these shippers and the rush of cargo will put upward pressure on spot rates on transpacific trades,” said Peter Sand, chief analyst, Oslo-based