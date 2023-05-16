close

US seeks enterprise-based probe into errant companies under IPEF

The US has also proposed possible business-academia tie-ups to increase the availability of skilled workers and consultations with business and worker associations to develop policies

Asit Ranjan Mishra
labour force
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
The US has put forward a proposal under which member countries of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) can seek enterprise-based investigation to address specific concerns in a company through a Tripartite Labour Committee comprising a representative each from the government, employer, and labour union. The idea is to generate awareness among consumers about companies violating labour norms and ensure that goods and services of such firms are not consumed.
“Given that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) already has such a tripartite mechanism for all its member nations, the Indian government believes a similar framework under IPEF will lead to duplication and has sought feedback from the industry on the same,” a person in the know told Business Standard. 
The other labour-related issues proposed under IPEF include just transition of workforce development focussing on skilling, reskilling and upskilling; skilling i
First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

