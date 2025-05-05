Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh govt plans to tweak GCC policy to attract more FDIs

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to tweak GCC policy to attract more FDIs

According to sources, the proposed policy will provide 30-50 per cent front-end land subsidy, apart from 100 per cent stamp duty waiver for GCC investors

FDI
Premium

The land subsidy would be 30 per cent in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida region) districts, while it would be 40 per cent in the central region and the remaining western region districts (Photo: Shutterstock)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing US-China tariff war and the propensity of multinational companies to explore alternative supply chains in Asia, the Uttar Pradesh government is mulling to tweak its global capability centre (GCC) policy to attract more foreign investment.
 
The proposed UP GCC Policy 2025, already in the works, will provide incentives to global investors and consortiums to set up shops in the state. This policy aims at generating about 500,000 fresh job opportunities in the GCC domain in UP.
 
According to sources, the proposed policy will provide 30-50 per cent front-end land subsidy, apart from 100 per cent stamp duty
Topics : FDI Uttar Pradesh government Indian investments into GCC Investment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon