Uttar Pradesh govt plans to tweak GCC policy to attract more FDIs

Amid the ongoing US-China tariff war and the propensity of multinational companies to explore alternative supply chains in Asia, the Uttar Pradesh government is mulling to tweak its global capability centre (GCC) policy to attract more foreign investment.

The proposed UP GCC Policy 2025, already in the works, will provide incentives to global investors and consortiums to set up shops in the state. This policy aims at generating about 500,000 fresh job opportunities in the GCC domain in UP.

According to sources, the proposed policy will provide 30-50 per cent front-end land subsidy, apart from 100 per cent stamp duty