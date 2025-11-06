Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh govt to provide free pulses, oilseeds to 1 million farmers

Uttar Pradesh govt to provide free pulses, oilseeds to 1 million farmers

UP is among India's top agricultural-producing states. Its food grain production jumped from 55.7 million tonnes (mt) in 2016-17 to nearly 72.5 mt in 2024-25

Pulses export policy change to take time to fructify
premium

According to the Mobile Fertilizer Management System portal, which tracks fertiliser movements in India, UP currently has an available fertiliser stock of nearly 2.6 mt.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute free pulses and oilseeds to nearly a million farmers for the current rabi season.
 
It is expected to boost the sowing of these major cash crops and provide remunerative prices to the UP farm community.
 
UP is among India's top agricultural-producing states. Its food grain production jumped from 55.7 million tonnes (mt) in 2016-17 to nearly 72.5 mt in 2024-25.
 
To access free minikits containing pulses and oilseeds, state farmers will need to apply online. The eligible farmers for one million
Topics : Uttar Pradesh government agriculture economy UP government agriculture growth oilseeds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon