Uttar Pradesh govt to provide free pulses, oilseeds to 1 million farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute free pulses and oilseeds to nearly a million farmers for the current rabi season.

It is expected to boost the sowing of these major cash crops and provide remunerative prices to the UP farm community.

UP is among India's top agricultural-producing states. Its food grain production jumped from 55.7 million tonnes (mt) in 2016-17 to nearly 72.5 mt in 2024-25.

To access free minikits containing pulses and oilseeds, state farmers will need to apply online. The eligible farmers for one million