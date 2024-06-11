Value-add target in new PLI scheme for electronics manufacturing may double

In a move to deepen manufacturing in electronics in India, the Centre is targeting 35-40 per cent value-addition through the yet-to-be launched production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics components, sources in the government told Business Standard. This target implies doubling of value-addition from the current levels of 18-20 per cent in the case of electronics manufacturing through various incentive schemes.

Once the scheme comes in, there will be an increase in value addition, and in the long term, India will be a competitive destination for electronics manufacturing, according to officials in the know. Increase in value-addition in electronics manufacturing would mean