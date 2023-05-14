Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

Unlike competing nations such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Mexico, India has failed to push electronics exports to the US by exploiting the latter’s imposition of a punitive 25 per cent duty on key Chinese electronics imports from 2018 .
As China saw its electronics exports fall by $29 billion in the last four years as a direct result, the punitive duty created an opportunity for other countries to replace China in the US. Yet, according to a note presented to the government by the Indian Cellular Electronic Association (ICEA), India’s electronics exports to the US in absolute terms went up by a mere $3.2 billion between 2018, when they stood at $1.3 billion, to $4.5 billion in 2022.
In contrast, Vietnam experienced a surge in exports in absolute terms of $39. 3 billion in the same period. The increase for Malaysia was $7.9 billion and for Mexico $20.4 billion. If Taiwan is added, its electronic exports also went up by $30.5 billion in thes
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or