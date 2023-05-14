close

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

India's failure to grab the opportunity is reflected in the fact that its share of US electronics imports was an abysmal 0.8 per cent in 2022

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
In the electronics sector, steeper import duty rates are a precursor to upcoming schemes under the production-linked incentive plan

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Unlike competing nations such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Mexico, India has failed to push electronics exports to the US by exploiting the latter’s imposition of a punitive 25 per cent duty on key Chinese electronics imports from 2018 .
As China saw its electronics exports fall by $29 billion in the last four years as a direct result, the punitive duty created an opportunity for other countries to replace China in the US. Yet, according to a note presented to the government by the Indian Cellular Electronic Association (ICEA), India’s electronics exports to the US in absolute terms went up by a mere $3.2 billion between 2018, when they stood at $1.3 billion, to $4.5 billion in 2022.
In contrast, Vietnam experienced a surge in exports in absolute terms of $39. 3 billion in the same period. The increase for Malaysia was $7.9 billion and for Mexico $20.4 billion. If Taiwan is added, its electronic exports also went up by $30.5 billion in thes
First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

