Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

In contrast, Vietnam experienced a surge in exports in absolute terms of $39. 3 billion in the same period. The increase for Malaysia was $7.9 billion and for Mexico $20.4 billion. If Taiwan is added, its electronic exports also went up by $30.5 billion in thes

As China saw its electronics exports fall by $29 billion in the last four years as a direct result, the punitive duty created an opportunity for other countries to replace China in the US. Yet, according to a note presented to the government by the Indian Cellular Electronic Association (ICEA), India’s electronics exports to the US in absolute terms went up by a mere $3.2 billion between 2018, when they stood at $1.3 billion, to $4.5 billion in 2022.