Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

We will maintain export figures of last year despite global slowdown: Goyal

He said that India's exports of goods and services rose to USD 776 billion in 2022-23 from USD 500 billion two years ago

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday exuded confidence that during this fiscal, the country will maintain the last year's export figures despite slowdown in global trade.
He said that India's exports of goods and services rose to USD 776 billion in 2022-23 from USD 500 billion two years ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Globally growth has been negative, international trade is in the negative territory, estimates are that this year international trade may fall, and in that perspective after having grown so rapidly we are looking at a phase of consolidation...
"and I expect that the current year, we will maintain our figures of last year and strengthen our processes and our domestic capacities, capabilities to be able to grow at much faster rates in the years to come," Goyal told reporters here.
Cumulatively, the country's merchandise exports in April-November 2023-24 contracted by 6.51 per cent to USD 278.8 billion. The estimated value of services export during the eight-month period stood at USD 220.66 billion.
He added that both the foreign affairs and commerce ministries are working together to boost exports.
Earlier, speaking at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024 and ODOP Awards Ceremony 2023, he said that the the country is not "anti-imports" and wherever required, companies can import goods.
"Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about stopping imports," he added.
Further he said that before the forthcoming general elections, the country's economy is expected to touch USD 4 trillion.
At the event, Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conferred the ODOP (One District One Product) awards onto the selected states, districts and Indian missions which led a drive towards fostering innovation and achieving excellence under this initiative.

Also Read

Overall engineering exports from India affected by global slowdown: EEPC

Piyush Goyal, US trade rep Katherine Tai discuss trade boost in key meet

Piyush Goyal to visit UK for FTA negotiations, review progress of TEPA

Centre will be facilitator for startups, not regulator: Piyush Goyal

Oppn parties move privilege notice against Goyal over remarks against them

Q3 continues to be slow quarter for IT sector due to curtailed spending

Sustained rise in pvt capex is imminent with strong corporates' books: MCA

India's manufacturing PMI declines to 54.9 to hit 18-month low in Dec

Russian oil imports drop on pricing, not due to payment woes: Hardeep Puri

Growth in Asia Pacific emerging markets to remain strong in 2024: Fitch

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Trade exports Economic slowdown Global Trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon