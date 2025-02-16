Welfare schemes and rural jobs fuel labour crisis, say industry executives

A confluence of pandemic-spurred behavioural changes, availability of various welfare schemes, and a sudden spurt in infrastructure projects has led to a decline in labour migration, resulting in a shortage of workers across industries, according to industry executives and HR experts.

The executives echoed the view of Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), SN Subrahmanyan, who recently triggered a row over his remarks at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on relocation and job migration. “(Labourers) don’t want to move from rural places preferring comfort,” he was quoted as saying in a media report. Days after