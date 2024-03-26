Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

What are the speed-breakers faced by Indian gig-workers on the fast lane?

The Congress party has recently promised to bring in a new law for the gig and platform economy. Take a look at the lives of gig workers as they navigate through an unregulated sector

gig work
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 4:24 PM IST
Laid off from his job as a repairman at a Gurugram-based security firm, Raman Mann (41) now drives a cab for an application-based cab aggregator in Delhi. Mann, who started as a cab driver in August last year, is working longer hours than his earlier salaried job as a security guard and gets no paid leaves or pensionary benefits.

Mann is part of India’s nearly 8-million workers who are part of the gig and platform economy. The number of such workers is expected to grow to 23.5 million by 2029-30, according to a NITI Aayog report released in 2022.  Another

Also Read

Govt should create centralised authority for gig workers, says report

Gig workers in e-commerce companies yet to get platform to voice concerns

Longer working hours & low earnings: How India's gig workforce fares

Zomato to support 300,000 restaurants, empower 1 mn gig workers by 2030

Food, quick delivery platforms clock all-time high orders on New Year's Eve

RBI's regulatory clampdown may tighten loan growth next year: S&P Global

RBI's regulatory scrutiny may raise lenders' capital costs: S&P Global

India making a mistake believing 'hype' about growth, says Raghuram Rajan

S&P Global raises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.8%

EAM's Singapore visit boosted efforts to deepen strategic partnership: MEA

Topics : gig economy Gig economy in India FICCI human resource Food delivery Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon