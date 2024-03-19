Sensex (    %)
                             
Why fruit production needs to fillip to maintain a healthy supply rate

Urban India's expenditure on fruits between 2009-10 and 2022-23 was fairly stagnant at 2.5 per cent

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

India’s horticulture production in 2023-24 as per the first advanced estimate will be around 355 million tonne, almost at the same level as the previous year, said the government recently.

Production in 2022-23 was 355.48 million tonnes. Within this, vegetables production in 2023-24 is estimated to be around 209.39 million tonnes, which was 1.5 per cent less than the previous year while fruits production is estimated to be around 112.08 million tonnes which was 1.7 per cent more than the previous year.

The production of vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, pumpkin, tapioca, tomato and banana, and mango in fruits will increase

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

