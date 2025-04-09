Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2025: How to check 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025

Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2025: How to check 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025

AP Inter Result 2025 for 1st and 2nd-year students is expected to be out this week. Students can check their results on the official websites: bieap.apcfss.in or bie.ap.gov.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2025:  The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP), Andhra Pradesh, is likely to release the Manabadi AP Intermediate First-Year and Second-Year Results 2025 soon. 
 
Once, the result is out students can check the exam result through the official website, bieap-gov.org using their login credentials: hall ticket number and date of birth.

When was the BIEAP exam held?

The board conducted the first-year examination from March 1 to 19 and the second-year examination from March 3 to 20. As per previous years' trends, the results are expected to be announced sometime soon this month.

Marking Scheme

To clear the examination, students need to secure at least 35 percent marks in both theory and practical examinations to pass. Students who fail to secure minimum marks will have to appear for the supplementary examination.  ALSO READ | BCECE 2025 registration begins at official website; here's how to apply
 

AP Inter Result 2025: Official websites to check results

Students can visit their official websites to check the results:

  • examresults.ap.nic.in
  • bieap.apcfss.in
  • results.apcfss.in
  • bie.ap.gov.in

How to check and download AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, bieap-gov.org.
  • On the homepage, check for the 'AP IPE Results 2025' link.
  • Click on either the 'First-Year' or 'Second-Year' result link.
  • Students will be redirected to a new login page.
  • Enter login credentials, i.e., hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • Your AP Inter Marksheet will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take printouts for future reference.

How to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 via SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check AP Inter results through SMS:
  • Open the SMS app on your phone.
  • Type: APGEN1 <space> Roll Number (for 1st Year) or APGEN2 <space> Roll Number (for 2nd Year)
  • Send the message to 56263
  • You will receive your result via SMS

AP Inter Result 2025: Grading Criteria

Percentage of Marks Obtained Grade Awarded
Above 75% A
61% to 75% B
51% to 60% C
36% to 50% D

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2025: Last year result

Here’s last year's pass percentage for 1st and 2nd year exams: 
  • Pass percentage in IPE 1st year: 78 per cent
  • Pass percentage in IPE 2nd year: 67 per cent

Topics : Andhra Pradesh exam results Indian education

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

