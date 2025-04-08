Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh to launch LEAP model for education revamp, says Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh to launch LEAP model for education revamp, says Nara Lokesh

Play-based curriculum, pedagogy training and an AI-driven remedial assessment programme, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), are among the major highlights of the model

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh explained that the government's vision is to build a world-class education system in the state by 2029. Image: X@naralokesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh is revamping its education model this month with the launch of LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) model, aimed at overhauling curriculum, pedagogy and infrastructure, according to Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Play-based curriculum, pedagogy training and an AI-driven remedial assessment programme, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), are among the major highlights of the model.

"Andhra Pradesh is pioneering a new era of education through LEAP focusing on foundational learning, global best practices, and inclusive growth," Lokesh told PTI.

The model will be introduced from the 2025-26 academic session.

The Minister explained that the government's vision is to build a world-class education system in the state by 2029 by adopting an outcome-oriented approach to equip students with technical, leadership, and real-life skills through AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

 

Also Read

kia

900 Kia car engines stolen in Andhra Pradesh over 5 years, police probe

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

US tariffs' fallout: Andhra CM writes to Goyal on shrimp farmers' concerns

Indian Navy Kalvari-class submarine

New nuclear submarine base to be commissioned in Andhra Pradesh in 2026

Amaravati 3D sketch map at APCRDA office

Centre releases over ₹4,200 crore to Andhra for Amaravati capital project

PremiumIndian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Shrimp farming: Trump's tariffs shockwaves rock Andhra Pradesh shores

The need for the new model was felt after crucial reports, including the ASER survey, pointed out poor learning outcomes, he pointed out.

The infrastructure revamp includes Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) and print-rich classrooms in all pre-primary and primary classes.

According to officials, two to three model anganwadi centre schools (AWCs) will be set up per assembly constituency.

"Inclusion of girl child toilets and other basic facilities like electricity and water connections in AWCs will also be ensured," a senior official said.

The curriculum and pedagogy revamp will include a revised curriculum aligned with NEP 2020 goals, 21st-century skills, digital literacy and holistic learning in primary and upper primary.

Also, part of the revamp will be value-based education and increased focus on extracurriculars at all levels. Bridge courses for students transitioning to Grades 6 and 9 will also be provided. Summer learning packets, including assignments, assessments and specified learning material designed to prepare 6th to 8th graders for the upcoming school year will also be made available, the official added.

Providing prescriptive learning tools and e-content based on assessment data is also on the agenda, the official added.

Alignment of teacher performance data and student outcomes, comprehensive teacher training program, e-content on best pedagogical practices, e-modules for teachers on facilitating vocational courses and professional development for principals with workshops and mentorship are also in the pipeline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu Governor holding back 10 bills for President's assent is illegal, says SC

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA searches multiple locations linked with Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar

S Jaishankar, UAE's Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed

Jaishankar meets Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, waqf bill

Waqf Act sparks uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly; PDP MLA escorted out

Muskan Rastogi

Jailed Meerut murder accused found pregnant: Will it affect her sentence?

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government education reforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon